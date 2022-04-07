ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An all-star lineup of world-class comics will perform in Rochester this year.

Comedian, podcast host, and Author Bert Kreischer’s “Fully Loaded Comedy Festival” will make a tour stop at Frontier Field in Rochester on June 19 and will feature performances by Kreischer, Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Fortune Feimster, and Taylor Tomlinson.

Presale tickets are available online now with the promo code “PLAYBALL.” Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Red Wings officials say Frontier Field suites will be available:

16-person suites: $1,500 which includes 16 tickets and a basic food package

10-person suites: $1,200 which includes 10 tickets and a basic food package

HardBall Cafe: $199,50 which includes one ticket and an all-you-can-eat buffet, plus access to a private cash bar and private bathrooms.

Kreischer is bringing this tour to minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater with lineups varying by market and additional special guests to be announced.

“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple of arenas,” Kreischer in a press release. “I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”