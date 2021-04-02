Rochester Fringe Festival announces plans for ‘hybrid’ event this September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival organizers announced that this year, the 10th annual festival will have a combination of both in-person and online performances.

The festival will take place Tuesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 25.

“Because things are changing so rapidly and will likely continue to do so right up until the festival, we work closely with local, state, and federal officials to make sure we have the latest information to make the best decisions,” Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee said in a statement. “We are 100% committed to ensuring the greatest degree of safety possible for both artists and audiences at our 2021 Fringe.”

The submission period for artists to apply to Fringe venues or its online platform will be announced at a later date. Festival organizers said Fringe will be offering its venues guidance and resources that will allow for the safe return of indoor and outdoor performances.

Fringe’s entire show schedule will be announced and tickets placed on sale this summer.

Beginning Friday, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoor — with distancing and face covering requirements.

The state’s “Excelsior pass” also extends to smaller art venues on Friday.