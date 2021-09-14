Fringe Fest kicks off Tuesday in Rochester: 12 days of concerts, shows, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival begins Tuesday, September 14, and continues with 425 performances through September 25.

Erica Fee, the Producer of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, discussed this year’s edition and safety protocols Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re putting safety first – absolutely, definitely!” said Fee. “In terms of vaccination protocols, we are tracking with Broadway and other major performing arts organizations both locally and nationwide. We are requiring proof of vaccination for those 12 or over for indoor shows. We are also requiring masking indoors.”

There will be 425 performances, both indoors and outdoors. “The vast majority are live and in-person,” noted Fee. “We have both indoor and outdoor shows. Particularly for children a lot of our shows are outdoors this year because it’s safer. But we also do have some online options too and we’re continuing on with that digital element that we started last year and it’s been very exciting for us because we’ve been able to expand our audience beyond the 585.”

Fee is excited about opportunities for the entire family. “We have Kids Day on Saturday, September 18. That is a really fun day, totally free, outdoors including a Kids Disco and also includes Street Beat, which is our annual hip-hop dance and break dancing competition – again, free. That day is at One Fringe Place across from Eastman Theatre and at MLK Park. And also next Saturday the 25th we have a mini-music festival called Smokestacks that will be from 4:00 to 10:30 p.m. at Parcel Five headlined by Joywave.”

When it comes to the Fringe Fest, there truly is something for everyone. “And that’s what we love about it!” Fee said. “It’s every genre – it’s theatre, comedy, music, dance, children’s entertainment, and shows that can’t even be classified, frankly, – so there’s really something from everyone. We encourage people to get online at RochesterFringe.com and search for shows that may be of interest to them and make their own Fringe!”

Go online for your tickets and more information about shows at RochesterFringe.com.