Fringe Fest continues Wednesday in Rochester with more than 50 shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opened Tuesday with energy that was “absolutely palpable.”

The 12-day event will feature 425 performances around the city, 90% of which are live and in-person, and many of which are free to attend.

The Fringe Festival will conclude with a finale: A free, mini-music festival at Parcel 5 next Saturday, organized and headlined by Joywave.

Fringe Fest kicking off, loving the energy here… come on down ! pic.twitter.com/wSSipemSA4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 14, 2021

Tuesday’s opening day featured 55 performances, and the fun continues Wednesday with more than 50 shows and demonstrations — mostly virtual. Wednesday’s in-person shows include:

11am-1pm • Airigami Experience: Build with Balloons, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor

3-5pm • Airigami Experience: Build with Balloons, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor

5:30-6:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place

6-7:pm • Bushwhacked Renaissance: Renew, Revive, Re-diculous, One Fringe Place

6-7pm • Wild Gestures Dance: A Compilation of Repertory, The Theater @ Innovation Square

6:30-7:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place

7-8pm • And One More For The Road, Java’s Cafe • FREE

7-8pm • At Home with Garth Fagan Dance, Garth Fagan Dance Studio

7-8: pm • Womba Africa Drumming and Dance, MuCCC

7:30-9pm • Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty, The Italian Circus Tent

7:45-9:25pm • The Italian Job (1969 film), One Fringe Place • FREE (A complete schedule of Pedestrian Drive-In movies is here: rochesterfringe.com/tickets-and-shows/pedestrian-drive-in.)

8-9pm • Unleashed! Improv Presents: Other People's Shows, The Theater @ Innovation Square

9-10pm • Naked, The Spirit Room: Bar Room (Elephant)

Tickets and a complete schedule are available at rochesterfringe.com, where you can filter your search by date, genre, venue, age, free shows, and more.