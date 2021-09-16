Fringe Fest continues Thursday in Rochester with more than 50 shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opened this week with energy that was “absolutely palpable.”

The 12-day event began Tuesday and will feature 425 performances around the city, 90% of which are live and in-person, and many of which are free to attend.

The Fringe Festival will conclude with a finale: A free, mini-music festival at Parcel 5 next Saturday, organized and headlined by Joywave.

Fringe Fest kicking off, loving the energy here… come on down ! pic.twitter.com/wSSipemSA4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 14, 2021

Through the first two days there have been more than 100 performances around the city and the fun continues Thursday with more than 50 shows and demonstrations — mostly virtual. Thursday’s in-person shows include:

11am-1pm & 3-5pm • Airigami Experience: Build with Balloons, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor (This is the final day of building the balloon installation.) NEW Fringe venue

(This is the final day of building the balloon installation.) NEW Fringe venue 1-5pm • FEELS: A Global Emotions Visualizer, RIT City Art Space • FREE

1-5pm • Sarah Kinard and Joshua Enck, RIT City Art Space • FREE

5-8pm • Fiesta en la Plaza! Featuring Mambo Kings, The International Plaza • FREE . In addition to Upstate’s foremost Latin Jazz ensemble, Hispanic Heritage Month’s opening celebration will include Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester’s costume parade, along with a special presentation of “The History of Rochester’s Latino Community” by Julio Saenz. NEW Fringe venue

. In addition to Upstate’s foremost Latin Jazz ensemble, Hispanic Heritage Month’s opening celebration will include Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester’s costume parade, along with a special presentation of “The History of Rochester’s Latino Community” by Julio Saenz. NEW Fringe venue 5:30-6:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place

6-7pm • Bill Schmitt & The Bluesmasters, The Theater @ Innovation Square

6:30-7:30pm • Bushwhacked Renaissance: Renew, Revive, Re-diculous, One Fringe Place

6:30pm-7:30pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place

7-8pm • At Home with Garth Fagan Dance, Garth Fagan Dance Studio

7-8pm • Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv Presents: InTents, MuCCC

7-8pm • Which Way to the Ivy Covered Well, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box

7:30-9pm • Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty, The Italian Circus Tent

7:45-9:31pm • Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Pedestrian Drive-In) One Fringe Place • FREE

8-9pm • Supersized Comedy, The Theater @ Innovation Square

8:30-9:30pm • Bushwhacked Backyard BONFIRE, One Fringe Place

8:30-9:30pm • The Innerloop Blog Comedy Variety Hour!, MuCCC

8:30-9:40pm • Runaway Princess: A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box

10-11pm • Naked, The Spirit Room: Bar Room (Elephant)

Tickets and a complete schedule are available at rochesterfringe.com, where you can filter your search by date, genre, venue, age, free shows, and more.