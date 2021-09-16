Fringe Fest continues Thursday in Rochester with more than 50 shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opened this week with energy that was “absolutely palpable.”
The 12-day event began Tuesday and will feature 425 performances around the city, 90% of which are live and in-person, and many of which are free to attend.
The Fringe Festival will conclude with a finale: A free, mini-music festival at Parcel 5 next Saturday, organized and headlined by Joywave.
Through the first two days there have been more than 100 performances around the city and the fun continues Thursday with more than 50 shows and demonstrations — mostly virtual. Thursday’s in-person shows include:
- 11am-1pm & 3-5pm • Airigami Experience: Build with Balloons, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor (This is the final day of building the balloon installation.) NEW Fringe venue
- 1-5pm • FEELS: A Global Emotions Visualizer, RIT City Art Space • FREE
- 1-5pm • Sarah Kinard and Joshua Enck, RIT City Art Space • FREE
- 5-8pm • Fiesta en la Plaza! Featuring Mambo Kings, The International Plaza • FREE. In addition to Upstate’s foremost Latin Jazz ensemble, Hispanic Heritage Month’s opening celebration will include Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester’s costume parade, along with a special presentation of “The History of Rochester’s Latino Community” by Julio Saenz. NEW Fringe venue
- 5:30-6:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place
- 6-7pm • Bill Schmitt & The Bluesmasters, The Theater @ Innovation Square
- 6:30-7:30pm • Bushwhacked Renaissance: Renew, Revive, Re-diculous, One Fringe Place
- 6:30pm-7:30pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place
- 7-8pm • At Home with Garth Fagan Dance, Garth Fagan Dance Studio
- 7-8pm • Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv Presents: InTents, MuCCC
- 7-8pm • Which Way to the Ivy Covered Well, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box
- 7:30-9pm • Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty, The Italian Circus Tent
- 7:45-9:31pm • Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (Pedestrian Drive-In) One Fringe Place • FREE
- 8-9pm • Supersized Comedy, The Theater @ Innovation Square
- 8:30-9:30pm • Bushwhacked Backyard BONFIRE, One Fringe Place
- 8:30-9:30pm • The Innerloop Blog Comedy Variety Hour!, MuCCC
- 8:30-9:40pm • Runaway Princess: A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box
- 10-11pm • Naked, The Spirit Room: Bar Room (Elephant)
Tickets and a complete schedule are available at rochesterfringe.com, where you can filter your search by date, genre, venue, age, free shows, and more.