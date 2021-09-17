Fringe Fest continues Friday in Rochester with more than 90 shows, including silent disco

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opened this week with energy that was “absolutely palpable.”

The 12-day event began Tuesday and will feature 425 performances around the city, 90% of which are live and in-person, and many of which are free to attend.

The Fringe Festival will conclude with a finale: A free, mini-music festival at Parcel 5 next Saturday, organized and headlined by Joywave.

Through the first three days there have been more than 150 performances around the city and the fun continues Friday with 40 in-person performances — 12 of which are free — and 45 virtual shows. Friday’s in-person events include:

  • 11am-12pm • Stories for Little Ones, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor
  • 12-1: pm • Airigami Viewing and Photo Op,  Made on State: Fuse and Anchor • FREE:Check out the unique balloon display created for the Airigami stage, which is sure to provide for selfie-friendly and fantastically fringy photos!
  • 1-2: pm • Stories for Little Ones, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor
  • 1-9pm • FEELS: A Global Emotions Visualizer, RIT City Art Space • FREE
  • 1-9pm • Sarah Kinard and Joshua Enck, RIT City Art Space • FREE
  • 2-3pm • Airigami Viewing and Photo Op, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor • FREE
  • 3-4pm • Stories for Little Ones, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor
  • 4-5pm • Airigami Viewing and Photo Op, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor • FREE
  • 5:30p-6:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place
  • 5:30-7pm • Remnants, Ellison ParkFREE:Weaving dance, photography, visual art, and storytelling, creators unveil the human and ecological memories of Ellison Park from its indigenous beginning through current times.
  • 6-6:45pm • Mobius Squared (Work in Progress), The LittleFREE:This performance includes movement, sign-mime, dance, gestures, ASL poetry, songs, and storytelling. Presented in ASL and spoken language.
  • 6 -7pm • Supersized Comedy, The Theater @ Innovation Square
  • 6-8: pm • Complimentary Heckling, One Fringe Place • FREE
  • 6:30-7:15pm • Dashboard Dramas VII, One Fringe Place
  • 6:30-7:30pm • Bushwhacked Renaissance: Renew, Revive, Re-diculous, One Fringe
  • 6:30-7:30pm • Love & Liberation, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater
  • 6:30-7:30pm • Stages of the Game Teen Improv Troupe, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage
  • 7-8pm • At Home with Garth Fagan Dance, Garth Fagan Dance Studio
  • 7-8pm • Bedtime Stories, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor
  • 7-8pm • In Due Time, PANTOMIME, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box
  • 7-8pm • ShMILF Life, MuCCC
  • 7:30-8:20pm • Amplified, Aerial Arts of Rochester
  • 7:45-9:45pm • Crazy Rich Asians, One Fringe Place (Pedestrian Drive-In) • FREE: outdoor movies on the big screen with personalized audio via our Silent Disco headphones. 
  • 8-8:45pm • The Mid-Century Modern Jazz Quartet, The Little • FREE
  • 8-9pm • ESTROFEST, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater
  • 8-9 pm • Jeff Mamett – Unplugged, The Theater @ Innovation Square
  • 8-9pm • Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage
  • 8-9: pm • Not the Queen You Know, Made on State: The Commons
  • 8-9:30pm • Cirque du Fringe: AfterParty, The Italian Circus Tent
  • 8:30-9:15pm • 1st Impressions, MuCCC
  • 8:30-9:40pm • Runaway Princess: A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box
  • 9-10pm • Bedtime Stories, Made on State: Fuse and Anchor
  • 9-10pm • Bushwhacked Backyard BONFIRE, One Fringe Place
  • 9:30-10pm • Chickens are Loose in The Little, The Little • FREE
  • 9:30-10:30pm • Karaoke, Popstyle! The Theater @ Innovation Square • FREE: A local version of Massaoke, maybe? Sing along with the hits backed by this Rochester band, aided by on-screen lyrics.
  • 9:30-10:30pm • Something Wicked, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater
  • 10-10:50pm • The Velvet Noose, MuCCC
  • 10-11pm • Which Way to the Ivy Covered Well, The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box ·        
  • 11pm-2am • Silent Disco, One Fringe Place

