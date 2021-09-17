Fringe Fest continues Friday in Rochester with more than 90 shows, including silent disco

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival opened this week with energy that was “absolutely palpable.”

The 12-day event began Tuesday and will feature 425 performances around the city, 90% of which are live and in-person, and many of which are free to attend.

The Fringe Festival will conclude with a finale: A free, mini-music festival at Parcel 5 next Saturday, organized and headlined by Joywave.

Fringe Fest kicking off, loving the energy here… come on down ! pic.twitter.com/wSSipemSA4 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 14, 2021

Through the first three days there have been more than 150 performances around the city and the fun continues Friday with 40 in-person performances — 12 of which are free — and 45 virtual shows. Friday’s in-person events include: