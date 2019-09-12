Fresh fall fruit: Apple picking spots in the Rochester region

Cornell University Research Support Specialist, Leo Dominguez, right, inspects a new apple variety from a freshly picked bin at the Cornell University Fruit and Vegetable Research Farm in Geneva, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 23, 2013. At left is apple picker, Aaron Green. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The beginning of autumn is one of the best times of year in the Rochester region. The weather starts to cool, the leaves begin to change and the apples are ripe for the picking.

There are many local farms that offer apple picking this time of year, and with so many great orchards in the area, picking from the plenty of options can be a chore. Let us do the work for you! Here are a few time-tested spots where you and your family can experience a full day of fall fun:

Wickham Farms — A phenomenal farm for families in fall, Wickham Farms has it all! Pick apples straight from the orchard, take a hayride, master a corn maze, take a swing at the batting cages, putter around at the mini-golf course, or just enjoy the farm animals and scenery. It’s especially sweet in the fall, when the barn serves up ice cream, frozen custard, casual meals and delicious made-from-scratch cookies and donuts!

1821 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, Penfield NY 14526, 585-377-3276

The Apple Farm — In 1970, three Victor families became partners and started The Apple Farm and 40 years later, it remains an autumn staple for families of the Rochester region. Every year, thousands of people visit the farm from mid-August through the end of October to pick their apples fresh from the trees. With so many different kinds of apples, harvest times may vary, so check their Facebook page to see what they recommended based on the day of your visit. Also, check out the bakery for fresh cider donuts, pies, tarts, turnovers and more!

1640 NY-440, Victor NY, 14564, 585-924-3420

Green Acre U-Pick — A farm that specializes in top quality fresh fruit, direct from their family to yours! Pick your own apples from mid-July through October, with 22 varieties to choose from. This family has served the community with picking options since 1972 and has since expanded to include their second location at West Wind Farm on Manitou Road. And they don’t just grow apples there, they’ve been growing their business too with the creation of Blue Barn Cider, a hard cider made fresh from their home-grown apples.

3460 Latta Road, Rochester NY 14612, 585-234-0252

Hurd Orchards — Located about 15 miles west of Rochester, Hurd Orchards is an apple enthusiast’s dream come true. A family owned fruit and flower farm that offers more than 49 varieties of fresh apples ready to be picked. They also offer picking for other fruits like white peaches, plums, blackberries and red raspberries depending on the time of year. And don’t forget to check out the bakery, full of handmade pies — peach, apple and cherry!

17620 W Ridge Road, Holley NY 14470, 585-638-8838

Our beautiful fresh fruit display for today! We are swimming in beautiful peaches, raspberries, and blackberries. All are available for pick your own as well! Posted by Hurd Orchards on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Schutt’s Apple Mill — Located in the heart of Webster and Penfield, Schutt’s Apple Mill has been a family destination for 100 years! That’s right, they started in 1918 and have been ushering in autumn for more than a century. If the 20 varieties of locally grown apples aren’t sweet enough, finish off your picking day with some fresh cider or their famous fried cakes!

1063 Plank Road, Webster NY 14580, 585-872-2924

Need to find the apple picking spot? Here’s a map to guide you to our five suggestions: