(Rochester Community Players rehearsing last year’s production of The Tempest)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shakespeare in the Park — a program bringing free productions to Highland Bowl — returns this July with “Antony & Cleopatra.”

The annual free summer production is put on by Rochester Community Players, the oldest community theater in New York State.

“Antony and Cleopatra” is a romantic tragedy following the love between a soldier and one of the most famous queens in history.

“Cleopatra and Mark Antony were the biggest celebrities of their era,” Director Carl Del Buono stated in a press release. “Everyone was obsessed with them. You see it in the play as well; a scene doesn’t go by without someone commenting on their lives or actions. They lived their private lives completely in the public eye, and we’re trying to show that in this production.”

The show runs from Saturday, July 16 through Friday, July 29, with performances every night at 8:00 p.m. except Mondays and Tuesdays.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and inset repellant to outdoor performances.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, with proceeds supporting RCP.

Due to some scenes of violence and intimacy, this performance is suggested for viewers 13 and older.

RCP has been putting on a free production of Shakespeare every year since 1994, moving their production outdoors to Highland Bowl in 1997. The program is cosponsored by the Monroe County Parks Department.

The Highland Bowl is located at 1137 South Avenue, in Highland Park.