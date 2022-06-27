Couple sitting in camp-chairs in city park looking movie outdoors at open air cinema lifestyle. (Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free family-friendly movie screenings will be taking the main stage at Rochester parks from July through August for the return of Movies in the Park.

Weekly screenings will begin on Saturday, July 9 at Frontier Field with the showing of Angels in the Outfield. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the return of the series Monday.

“Movies in the Parks provides county residents and families with another free, way to enjoy our

spectacular county parks,” Bello said.

All movies will begin at dusk and feature the following films: