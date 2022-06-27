ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Free family-friendly movie screenings will be taking the main stage at Rochester parks from July through August for the return of Movies in the Park.
Weekly screenings will begin on Saturday, July 9 at Frontier Field with the showing of Angels in the Outfield. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the return of the series Monday.
“Movies in the Parks provides county residents and families with another free, way to enjoy our
spectacular county parks,” Bello said.
All movies will begin at dusk and feature the following films:
- Saturday, July 9, Angels in the Outfield, Frontier Field
- Friday, July 15, Encanto, Highland Park
- Friday, July 22, Field of Dreams, Frontier Field
- Friday, July 29, Luca, Webster Park
- Friday, August 5, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greece Canal Park
- Friday, August 19, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ontario Beach Park