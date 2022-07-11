ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bring the whole family downtown to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park this Friday for a free movie, courtesy of Rochester’s Downtown Definitely series.

Attendees of Movies with a Downtown View can bring the kiddos for an 8:45 p.m. showing of Disney’s “Encanto,” with the gates to the park opening at 7 p.m.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, with the first 200 guests receiving free snacks thanks to partnering group Foodlink.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

All movies will be shown with open captioning, and an ASL interpreter will be present for any announcements or giveaways.

There will be activities for children available through the Rochester Latino Theater Company, as well as a children’s sing-a-long before the start of the movie.

To learn more about and see a full lineup of this summer’s events offered through the Downtown Definitely series, click here.