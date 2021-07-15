Free concert series ‘Bands on the Bricks’ returns to Rochester’s Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Bands on the Bricks’ free summer concert series will return to Rochester’s Public Market Friday.

In a showcase of the City’s famous weekly-held Public Market and Market District, Rochester invites various local and national music artists to perform in an open-for-all concert every Friday of July and August.

The opening lineup of this season’s series is headlined by Tegan and the Tweeds along with the Zac Brown Tribute Band. Gates to the event are set to open at 5:30 p.m. Headlining artists will enter the stage at 8 p.m.

Food trucks, stands and beverage vendors home to the Public Market will also be part of the each week’s events. Concert attendants are advised to bring folding chairs and prepare to have their bags checked by security guards at the entry.

The remaining lineup for this season’s ‘Bands on the Bricks’ concert series includes:

July 23: Dinner and a Movie, Into the Now (Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones, the Doors tribute band)

July 30: The Taint, Appetite for Voltage (Guns N Roses, AC/DC tribute band)

August 6: Latino Night (annual partnership with Puerto Rican Festival featuring an array of local Latin music groups)

August 13: M 80’s, Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute band)

The Rochester Public Market is a summer staple of the community and offers numerous events throughout the season. Just like the ‘Bands on the Bricks’ concert, there is an event available for every type of person or family.

For a full list of upcoming events at the City of Rochester Public Market, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/marketevents.