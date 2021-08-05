Free concert series ‘Bands on the Bricks’ returns to Rochester’s Public Market with Latino Night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bands on the Bricks summer concert series at the Public Market continues Friday with Latino Night.

Organized by Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival, Friday’s musical lineup includes La Nueva Secuencia, Carrion y los Pleneros, Sonidos Unidos, plus a live DJ between sets.

The Bands on the Bricks free summer concert series showcases the City of Rochester Public Market and Market District with a musical lineup of local and national talent from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday in August. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and headliners begin at 8 p.m. Food trucks, food stands and beer and beverage vendors will be part of each week’s concert event.

The remaining lineup for this season’s Bands on the Bricks concert series includes:

• Aug.13: M 80’s; Kashmir; (Led Zeppelin tribute band).

Concert goers may bring one sealed bottle of water on to Market grounds and are encouraged to bring folding chairs, as seating is limited. Coolers are not permitted and all bags will be inspected by security guards at entry. The Market District’s numerous restaurants, clubs and breweries will be open before or after the shows.

Find more Bands on the Bricks information here.