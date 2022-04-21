ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A season sign of spring and summer: The Food Truck Rodeo returns to the Rochester Public Market next week.

Mobile cuisine, local drinks, live music, and more are back at the Market for the launch of the season series on Wednesday, April 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 pm.

Like in the past, the Food Truck Rodeo happens on the last Wednesday of every month at the Public Market. The 2022 Food Truck Rodeo music lineup is as follows:

April 27: The Brothers Blue (Bluegrass, Folk from Buffalo, NY);

May 25: iGNiTE Reggae Band (authentic Reggae from Rochester, NY);

June 29: The Earthtones (Classic Rock covers from Rochester, NY);

July 27: Miller and Other Sinners (Soul, Blues, Gospel from Buffalo, NY);

Aug. 31: The Uptown Groove (Jazz, Motown, Funk, R&B from Rochester, NY);

Sept. 28: MoChester (Pop, Rock from Rochester, NY).

Folding chairs are recommended as seating is limited on market grounds.