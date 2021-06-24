Food Truck Rodeo returns to Rochester Public Market Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Food Truck Rodeo food and live music series will return to the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, June 30 with The Lonely Ones.

Food Truck Rodeos feature food trucks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through September.

The remaining 2021 Food Truck Rodeo band lineup is as follows:

June 30: The Lonely Ones

July 28: Junkyardfieldtrip

August 25: Aaron Lipp and the Slack Tones

September 29: Mud Creek

Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike, use transit, or walk to the event and to bring folding chairs, as seating is very limited on Market grounds.

Travel lanes on East Main Street near Railroad Street have been reduced as a result of two construction projects and may cause delays during peak travel times, including the evening commute.

Motorists traveling to the Market are advised to consider avoiding this traffic by using one of the northern entrances off Union and First streets.

Find more information here.