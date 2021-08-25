Food Truck Rodeo series continues Wednesday at Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Food Truck Rodeo food and live music series continues Wednesday at the City of Rochester Public Market with music by Aaron Lipp and the Slack Tones.

Food Truck Rodeos feature a wide array of food trucks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through September.

The remaining 2021 Food Truck Rodeo band lineup is as follows:

Aug. 25: Aaron Lipp and the Slack Tones

Sept. 29: Mud Creek

Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike, use transit or walk to the event and to bring folding chairs, as seating is very limited on Market grounds.

Travel lanes on East Main Street near Railroad Street have been reduced as a result of two construction projects and may cause delays during peak travel times, including the evening commute.

Motorists traveling to the Market are advised to consider avoiding this traffic by using one of the northern entrances off Union and First streets.

Find more information here.