ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A season sign of spring and summer: The Food Truck Rodeo returns to the Rochester Public Market.

Mobile cuisine, local drinks, live music, and more are back at the Market for the second rodeo of the season series on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 pm.

“Food Truck Rodeos are one of Rochester’s most enjoyable traditions,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the great music, the variety of foods, and the splendor of our City of Rochester Public Market.”

The Food Truck Rodeo happens on the last Wednesday of every month at the Public Market.

The iGNiTE Reggae Band will be performing live music for this month’s rodeo.

The 2022 Food Truck Rodeo music lineup is as follows:

May 25 : iGNiTE Reggae Band (authentic Reggae from Rochester, NY);

June 29 : The Earthtones (Classic Rock covers from Rochester, NY);

: The Earthtones (Classic Rock covers from Rochester, NY); July 27 : Miller and Other Sinners (Soul, Blues, Gospel from Buffalo, NY);

: Miller and Other Sinners (Soul, Blues, Gospel from Buffalo, NY); Aug. 31 : The Uptown Groove (Jazz, Motown, Funk, R&B from Rochester, NY);

: The Uptown Groove (Jazz, Motown, Funk, R&B from Rochester, NY); Sept. 28: MoChester (Pop, Rock from Rochester, NY).

Folding chairs are recommended as seating is limited on market grounds. Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike, use public transit or walk to the event.