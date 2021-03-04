Food Network star Alton Brown bringing show to Kodak Center in Rochester this fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As New York state works to reopen arts and entertainment events, local venues are preparing for the opportunity when they can resume operations.

That includes the Kodak Center, who announced Thursday a new event for this fall.

TV personality, author, and Food Network star Alton Brown will be bringing his tour to Rochester’s Kodak Center on October 19. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday.

Kodak Center officials say guests can expect comedy, music, unusual cooking demos and more.

Beginning April 2, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoor — with distancing and face covering requirements.

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said New York state will roll out an app where people can track COVID-19 test results for access to events.

“So we have an app that we have been working with IBM on that app, when you get tested, with your consent, the results of that test will be reported automatically to the app,” Mujica said. “And then you can show proof of a negative test upon entrance to any of these events that require testing.”