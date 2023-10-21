ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday’s rain did not deter some incredible community work this weekend!

Many food drives taking place ahead of the holidays right now.

This includes Food for Families, taking on a new partnership with St. Luis Church in Pittsford this weekend.

Mary Therese Friel, President and CEO of the Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency is behind the “Comfort Care” drive.

She told News 8 they’ve had a big success for the first drive Saturday, and have more in store for Sunday! They are asking those attending church to bring an item to donate.

“We put the call out, St. Louis came to the rescue they started,” Friel said. “You can see they’ve just done one mass so far and we’ve got three more tomorrow so we’re super excited. Our modeling agency has started to collect, so this is going to be going on for a little bit, until you see us on Channel 8 presenting all of this. It’s been incredible!”

The drive continues through the Thanksgiving holiday at various locations. They are hoping for a big turnout for Sunday!