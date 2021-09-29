Folkfaces Fest brings dozens of musicians, artists to Cherry Hill Campground starting Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Folkfaces Festival returns for its fifth year, running Thursday through Sunday, and for organizer and front man for the eponymous band, Tyler Westcott, it all started with a party alongside some livestock.

“I grew up in the southwestern tip of Livingston County,” he said. “A very small town, near Nunda, called Hunt… More cows than people, et cetera, et cetera, all the colloquial things people say about small towns, you got it.”

This first gathering that would become the festival for the singer-songwriter-guitarist-banjoist-frontman was at his parents house, with his mother providing the hospitality.

It’s a trait that he himself has developed over the years, which led to his passion promoting the festival.

This year’s festival is like many others he’s promoted, but this year it has a sci-fi theme, inspired in part of the appearing and disappearing “monolith” in the American West desert; leading to the “A Folkfaces Odyssey” subtitle.

As a lover of variety show, the lineup includes touring artists, local and regional artists, arts, dance, video capture sessions, songwriter circles, though this year, with COVID protocols.

Westcott also made a special effort to have exceptional musical diversity, as he said with a smirk that he loves “white boy banjo,” but there’s more out there than just that.

Camping at the Cherry Hill Campground is also available. Tickets starts at $40 a day.

A new Songs From Studio B drops tomorrow, this one featuring Tyler Westcott!



The folk-bluegrass-ragtime troubadour is kicking off his "Folksfaces Fest" Thursday.



This first A side/ B side pair features a song about freedom, and an ode to #Rochester. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/zdujOkzCCK — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) September 28, 2021

The lineup includes

Scott H. Biram

J.D. Wilkes

Bruce Molsky

Folkfaces

Andy Cohen Blues Player

Mike Gantzer

Subsoil

Dirty Blanket

DiTrani Brothers

The Brothers Blue

Slyboots Circus

Sol Y Sombra

Feral Foster

Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts

Black Rock Zydeco

Holy Locust

C’est Bon Cajun Dance Band

The Dishonest Fiddlers

Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Organ Fairchild

Dr. Jazz & the Jazzbugs

Tommy Luke

La Marimba

Lala Funstar!

The Ruckus Juice Jug Stompers

Daniel Byrd Music

Old World Warblers

The Observers

Moon Hollow

BuskinRaed

Yellow Jack

Pine Fever

Fred Brown

Nusantara Arts – Buffalo Gamelan Sari Raras Irama

Jungle Steve

Woven Home

Shoot Ya

Songwriter circle: Saranaide, Little cake, Michael Solo Farrow, Peter Latona

