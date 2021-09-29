Folkfaces Fest brings dozens of musicians, artists to Cherry Hill Campground starting Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Folkfaces Festival returns for its fifth year, running Thursday through Sunday, and for organizer and front man for the eponymous band, Tyler Westcott, it all started with a party alongside some livestock.
“I grew up in the southwestern tip of Livingston County,” he said. “A very small town, near Nunda, called Hunt… More cows than people, et cetera, et cetera, all the colloquial things people say about small towns, you got it.”
This first gathering that would become the festival for the singer-songwriter-guitarist-banjoist-frontman was at his parents house, with his mother providing the hospitality.
It’s a trait that he himself has developed over the years, which led to his passion promoting the festival.
This year’s festival is like many others he’s promoted, but this year it has a sci-fi theme, inspired in part of the appearing and disappearing “monolith” in the American West desert; leading to the “A Folkfaces Odyssey” subtitle.
As a lover of variety show, the lineup includes touring artists, local and regional artists, arts, dance, video capture sessions, songwriter circles, though this year, with COVID protocols.
Westcott also made a special effort to have exceptional musical diversity, as he said with a smirk that he loves “white boy banjo,” but there’s more out there than just that.
Camping at the Cherry Hill Campground is also available. Tickets starts at $40 a day.
The lineup includes
- Scott H. Biram
- J.D. Wilkes
- Bruce Molsky
- Folkfaces
- Andy Cohen Blues Player
- Mike Gantzer
- Subsoil
- Dirty Blanket
- DiTrani Brothers
- The Brothers Blue
- Slyboots Circus
- Sol Y Sombra
- Feral Foster
- Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
- Black Rock Zydeco
- Holy Locust
- C’est Bon Cajun Dance Band
- The Dishonest Fiddlers
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy
- Organ Fairchild
- Dr. Jazz & the Jazzbugs
- Tommy Luke
- La Marimba
- Lala Funstar!
- The Ruckus Juice Jug Stompers
- Daniel Byrd Music
- Old World Warblers
- The Observers
- Moon Hollow
- BuskinRaed
- Yellow Jack
- Pine Fever
- Fred Brown
- Nusantara Arts – Buffalo Gamelan Sari Raras Irama
- Jungle Steve
- Woven Home
- Shoot Ya
- Songwriter circle: Saranaide, Little cake, Michael Solo Farrow, Peter Latona
Event sponsors
- Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation
- Balbert Marketing
- The Hotel Crittenden
- 42 North Brewing Company
- The Fretted Buffalo
- Allentown Music
- Slyboots School of Music and Dance
- Lavender Haze Collective
- Tupelo Honey Spa