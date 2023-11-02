PENN YAN, N.Y. (WROC) — A new “treehouse” destination is coming to the Finger Lakes. The small development, aptly named “FLX Treehouse Retreats, is due to open four treehouses in the spring.

The business owners told News 8 that the current address is 0 Downey Road, Penn Yann NY 14527, and they are working on a new street address soon.

Each of the four will have the following features and amenities:

Elevation: 10-15 ft

Full bathroom

Full kitchen

Deck with full lakeview and Hot Tub.

Sauna

Three eagle nest viewing platforms across the lakefront

600 feet of lakefront with 30 ft dock

“Our first family Treehouse was in a big Maple tree in the backyard,” wrote owners Rachel Krajewski and Kathleen Miller on their website. “It had one platform, blue slide, and a swing. To my 6-year-old self, it felt like 20 feet off the ground. During the summer it was a pirate ship, and a castle. In the winter, it was an excellent snow fort. My sister, brother and I would be released outside rain or shine and that was our home base. Fast forward 30-odd years, and we are capturing that wonder we felt as kids and bringing it to life for guests.”

The first two, the company says, are in the final phase of construction. The third and fourth are in the design and planning phases respectively.