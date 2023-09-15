ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Comic Con, the fan-run comic book style convention, is set to return this weekend at Total Sports Experience!

For its seventh year, the event will take place on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at Total Sports Experience’s Gates location — at 880 Elmgrove Road. Organizers say parking at the venue is free.

This year’s event will include guests such as:

Charisma Carpenter from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel”

Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcell from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Julian Richings from “Supernatural”

Kris Holden-Reid from “The Umbrella Academy”

Michael Koske from “The Walking Dead” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”

For a full guest list, click here.

A Cosplay Contest will take place on Saturday, with a version for kids happening Sunday. Both days will have discussion panels, board games, and vendors, according to organizers.

Iconic scenes and set will be distributed throughout the event, including replicas of the Mystery Machine from “Scooby-Doo,” the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” the “Tribute Chariot” from The Hunger Games, and more!

Ticket Information:

Both days can be bought for $35

Saturday Admission (ages 15 and older): $25

Sunday Admission (ages 15 and older): $20

Youth Admission (ages 11 through 14): $10

Weekend Family Pass (2 adults, 2 children 11-14): $75

For more information about the event, click here.