ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Flower City Comic Con is returning to the Rochester area next weekend, bringing all things pop culture to the area.

The convention will take place at Total Sports Experience in Gates on September 24 and 25, and will feature activities such as video games, laser tag, and tabletop card and role-playing games. Tickets are available on the organization’s website, and range from $20-25 for adults.

There will also be photo opportunities with scenes and sets from popular shows. Many food trucks and eateries will be available on site as well.

According to convention representatives, guests from popular movies and television shows will be in attendance, including Heather Matarazzo (from Scream and The Princess Diaries), Matt Lintz (from Ms. Marvel and The Walking Dead), and Holly Marie Combs (from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars).

Many comic book artists will be present at the convention, including John Beatty, and authors such as Susan Harris and Edward Ashton.