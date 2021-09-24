Flower City Comic-Con returns, this time at Total Sports Experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of comic books and pop culture, get ready! Flower City Comic Con is happening this Saturday and Sunday. This time, it’s at Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road in Gates, using the individual soccer fields there to set up different areas for the panels

The event comes back after a year off because of the pandemic. It marks the first time the event has taken place at TSE. Tickets for Saturday are 25$, Sunday tickets are at 20$, and a two-day pass is $35. All guests are asked to wear masks while inside the facility, and kids younger than one year get in for free.

Guests at the convention include Seinfeld’s John O’Hurley, wrestlers Al Snow and Gremlina, and Austin Saint John from Power Rangers.

But Chris Frank, one of the directors of the Flower City Comic Con, says there’s something for everyone at this Comic Con, and maybe learn something along the way.

“We are more of a general pop culture place,” Frank said. “You are more likely to run into something you haven’t seen before because we have access to so many different things.”

Frank highlighted the fact that fans of sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and everything in between, will find something for them. Gamers will also find plenty, as Frank said they will have consoles and board games.

“We use the phrase, ‘to Where It All Comes Together,'” he said.

He adds that their Comic Con, which was started in 2016 by and him and a group of friends — all amateur event planners but dedicated Comic Con attendees — also aims to feature local artists.

“We always talk about how healthy the music scene is in Rochester,” he said. “But people don’t realize how deep the (visual) arts is here, as well… There a lot of them out there, and we’re going to making sure that people see them.”

Arlene’s Costumes will also be there this year to help people get a jump on Halloween costume shopping. Dressing up at the event is also encouraged, of course.

But Frank says its just good to be back.

“You know what, it feels weird,” he said. “It doesn’t feel real yet.. Our last show was in April of 2019, so it’s been over two years since we’ve done it. We’re not professional conventioneers… So we came together just for the sole purpose of throwing the coolest party we could come up with.

“We are professional event planners now, and when convention weekend is looming on the horizon, there’s a sense of this is our jobs, but there’s also a sense of ‘this is so cool!”