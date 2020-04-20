Flower City Challenge in April, rescheduled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Normally, this past weekend over 3,000 runners would have taken part in the Flower City Challenge in Rochester, but due to the pandemic, it was canceled.

The half marathon is one of the largest in Rochester, not be able to cross the finish line isn’t the only thing runners are missing out on.

The owner of Yellow Jacket Racing and Fleet Feet — who put on the event — said the social aspect of running is lost. “People longed to meet with their friends all week long to do all these various workouts together. Mind you it could be running or walking or even cycling together so the sedation of that has definitely impacted people because now they have to do it alone.” Ellen Brenner said.

The Flower City Challenge has been rescheduled to the fall according to organizers. Fleet Feet and Yellow Jacket Racing created a Facebook page where athletes could share their stories and pictures.