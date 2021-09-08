Fine Tastings gives you the power to help Al Sigl Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community of Agencies will host its annual Fine Tastings in a hybrid format coming up on September 22.

Guests can enjoy an evening at Locust Hill Country Club or from their home and support the Al Sigl member agencies in the process.

Volunteer Terry Steele discussed the fun opportunities on tap Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We are definitely in a different approach, thinking outside the box, while we’re keeping our friends and neighbors safe,” Steele said. “We’re doing a hybrid approach this year where people can actually come to Locust Hill Country Cub in-person and enjoy the event or they can enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes with a pick-up package where they’ll be able to take the pieces of the dinner and the wine pairings home and enjoy the show virtually.”

The evening will dazzle your tastebuds. “The chef has prepared three different appetizer, main entre, and dessert options,” explained Steele. “We’ve paired it with a great either beverage or wine that you’ll be tasting. And Lorraine and I are going to walk along through dinner and talk about glassware and why this wine, and what to enjoy this with, and then most importantly – we would like to say – is definitely enjoy the beverage with your friends and family. That’s what brings the most out of an occasion like this.”

Steele said she and Lorraine Hems will share their expertise. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be WSET trained which is Wine and Spirits Education Trust trained so I’m able to talk about the wines and beverages we’ll be having and my counterpart that night Lorraine Hems is a well-known lecturer, adjudicator, sought-out certified wine connoisseur and she’s just fabulous so you don’t want to miss it.”

Proceeds from all of this fun will support the over 55,000 children and adults in our community with special needs that the Al Sigl Community serves.

To get your ticket and learn more about Fine Tastings, visit AlSigl.org/tastings.