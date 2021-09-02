Final Party in the Park Thursday in Rochester: Who’s playing, when it starts and more

The Medicinals perform at Party in the Park in downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Party in the Park, a summer concert series in downtown Rochester, returns for one more event Thursday with music, food, drinks, shopping and more.

Performing Thursday will be the Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers.

The event takes place at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Doors open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Blue Sky Brothers

8 p.m. — Zac Brown Tribute Band

General admission tickets are $7, while children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are available for $55. You can skip the lines when you arrive by purchasing your tickets ahead of time online.

The VIP Ultra Lounge offers preferred entry, full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, complimentary snacks, chair massages, and a commemorative lanyard.

Party in the Parkgoers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of beers, including New York state-based IPAs, ciders, and stouts, plus local favorites from Genesee. There’s also a Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosa, plus a Sangria Slushies stand for those who fancy such flavors. Food vendors are on a rotating scheduled to ensure variety as well.

Shoppers can check out the Bazaar in the Park — a weekly collective of designers, vintage collectors, and artisanal products for an experience around community, art, crafts, fashion, and discovery. New venders will arrive every other week, keeping the offerings fresh throughout the summer concert series.

Guests are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the event. lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and pets are not permitted. Officials say the no-smoking policy is enforced, but there are designated and marked smoking areas.

Parking is available in metered spaces on nearby streets; nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave. A bicycle rack and HOPR bike- and scooter-share station are located at the corner of Chestnut and Court Streets; and MLK Park is on the RTS Monroe Route 11 bus line, which runs until midnight on weeknights.

Band Bios

ZBTB is the premier tribute to the chart-topping Zac Brown Band. With 12 number-one singles and three GRAMMY wins, the Zac Brown Band is one of the hottest names in the music business and ZBTB is the first and most authentic tribute to their recorded music and live show. Not only does ZBTB capture the sound and creativity of the Zac Brown Band but they bring a similar atmosphere of family to their shows while engaging the audience in a way that is all their own.

Celebrating the music of The Allman Brothers Band!