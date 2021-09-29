Final Food Truck Rodeo of the year Wednesday at Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the final Food Truck Rodeo of 2021 Wednesday at the City of Rochester Public Market with live music by Mud Creek.

Food Truck Rodeos feature a wide array of food trucks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month through September.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool, bike, use transit or walk to the event and to bring folding chairs, as seating is very limited on Market grounds.

Travel lanes on East Main Street near Railroad Street have been reduced as a result of two construction projects and may cause delays during peak travel times, including the evening commute.

Motorists traveling to the Market are advised to consider avoiding this traffic by using one of the northern entrances off Union and First streets.

Find more information here.