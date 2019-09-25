Final Food Truck Rodeo of the season on Wednesday

The Food Truck Rodeo at the Public Market takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of every month from April through September. (City of Rochester Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester’s most flavorful and colorful events is back for one last time this year.

The final Food Truck Rodeo of the summer will be Wednesday night at the Rochester Public Market.

And while summer may have officially come to a close, forecasts for the rodeo are quite summer-esque with a warm breeze, plenty of sunshine and highs near 80.

Just about any type of food that can be served from a truck can be found at the Food Truck Rodeo, and while you’re pushing your palate with unique local dishes, you can also enjoy some live music from local talent — Kids in the Basement.

Food Truck Rodeo events are free to attend and run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For commuters, the Rochester Public Market will be running free shuttle services from the East End Parking Garage at the corner of East Main and Scio streets (except for the June event because of the Rochester International Jazz Festival).

Avoid congestion and parking challenges at the crowded market by taking the free shuttle, but a reminder, standard evening parking rates apply in the East End garage. The shuttle will travel in 20-30 minute loops with the first shuttle leaving the garage at 5 p.m. and the last one leaving the market at 9:15 p.m.

Some rules regarding the Rodeo:

No shirt, no shoes, no entry

All bags are subject to search

No smoking in or under sheds

No pets except for service animals

No bicycles in event area (bike parking is available for commuters)

No skateboards or in-line skates

One sealed water bottle per person can be brought in, no other food or beverages

City officials also say it’s a good idea to bring a lawn chair or a fold-out table, as there is limited picnic tables available considering the usual crowd size.