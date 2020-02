ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Joe Morelle will announce a grant for early childhood care and education.

The over $40 million federal grant will fund a number of initiatives in Rochester and throughout the state. The goal is to promote healthy children and improve academic outcomes.

The announcement will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Ibero-American Action League Early Childhood Services in Rochester.