Fashion Week Rochester aims to Start a Movement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fashion Week Rochester is set for October 14-19 under the Big Tent at Midtown Athletic Club in Rochester.

Proceeds will support the Center For Youth in Rochester.

Center For Youth Executive Director and Fashion Week founder Elaine Spaull discussed this year’s shows and why the theme is “Start a Movement” Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“I had a sense, even the first year, this was something Rochester wanted,” Spaull said of Fashion Week, now in its tenth year. “We’ve expanded. People say, how do you do it and make it bigger? But we added a sixth show and we added a show for families. So the show will be on Monday the fourteenth. It’s Columbus Day. So kids are off and we’re going to start a show. And I think we’re gonna start with pregnant women, which is going to be kind of cool and then go all the way up to grandparents and kids. But lots and lots of kids. We had a casting call in about 400 kids showed up. The lunch show is a hit. That’s Tuesday and that show is with ROC City Ballet and so we’re going to have dancers. And a new new addition is our University Presidents. Many of them have decided to walk the runway for us. So we’re bringing in the universities and colleges to the table.”

The theme “Start a Movement” builds on what Fashion Week has already brought to our community.

“We started a movement 10 years ago and our movement was quite different,” Spaull said. It’s the way movement starts. It’s almost like a campaign. You know, we focused on fashion for the longest time and now we’re focusing on why we do what we do and I think that’s contributing to us selling out so quickly. I mean, really, people understand every dime goes back into homeless shelters and who does that? I mean, where do you have an event that is so glamorous, so gorgeous, so high end, you know, bottle service and acting like fancy – not all the shows but some of them – and yet putting money right back into our community in ways that make a difference? We will save lives.”

Spaull stressed, “I do exaggerate, but this is not an exaggeration. When I tell you, Fashion Week of Rochester will save young lives, I mean it. We will find ways to open a new shelter on Arnett Boulevard for young victims of sex trafficking. We will find ways to keep our shelters, our baby shelters open. You know, we continually find ourselves with thousands of babies a year, thousands in the Crisis Nursery programs. We added one. Fashion Week will save lives.”

For tickets and information about all of this year’s shows, visit the Fashion Week Rochester website.