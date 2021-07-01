Fairport Music Festival to return August 27 & 28

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Music Festival is making its return this year, on August 27 and August 28.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic and instead, organizers held a series of smaller pop-up events to raise money for the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“We just received the necessary approvals this week and are busy working out the details to bring a great community event back. Please be patient as we figure things out and check this FB page for information regarding the fest as they emerge,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

According to the post, the festival is looking for sponsors and volunteers. More information can be found here. Organizers said ticket information as well we music line up will be coming soon.