ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” comes to the Auditorium Theatre from April 12-17 a Fairport High School graduate will be among the performers on stage.

Matthew Kemp discussed his homecoming Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s very, very exciting,” said Kemp. “I’ve always wanted to play the Auditorium Theatre. I’m from the Class of 2015 at Fairport High School so I’m very excited to come back.”

Kemp said there might be some nerves, but he’s ready. “I’m a little lucky because the character that I portray is a little bit anxious inherently so I’ll be able to channel my nerves into that sort of energy – so I think it will only help me. But I think right before I go on the stage for the first time I will be a little bit nervous but I’ll turn that into excitement.”

Kemp will take his turn as the lead Evan Hansen during the Saturday matinee and Sunday evening performances. While he’s naturally excited about that, he’s also excited for Rochester audiences to enjoy the Tony Award-winning Best Musical. It’s a show that has captivated audiences. “Two words that stick with me are connection and forgiveness,” Kemp said. “I think especially after the pandemic the whole message of you are not alone and there is always going to be someone who can connect with you rings true to me, and forgiveness at the end of the musical especially – I’m not going to give anything away – the last scene, in particular, is very beautiful.”

Kemp landed his spot in the traveling cast for “Dear Evan Hansen” just two weeks after graduating from college. It’s taken him from New York City to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and beyond. He’s proof for local aspiring actors that dreams can come true.

“I’d say the biggest thing is to be prepared,” he said. “Do your work beforehand and just always be ready for any opportunity that will come your way. I didn’t know this audition was coming but I happened to have my book ready to go and monologues prepared and I was just absolutely ready to nail that audition when it came.”

Expect the same when he takes the stage at the Auditorium Theatre.

Get your tickets and more information about “Dear Evan Hansen” now at RBTL.org.