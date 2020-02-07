1  of  196
Fairport grad debuts new movie in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Actor and Fairport High School graduate Michael Saquella will premiere his new movie “Dream Round” this Friday night, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Movies 10 in Henrietta.

Saquella, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, is back in his home area for the first time in some 15 years. He discussed the homecoming and his movie career Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s great to be back,” he said. “The trees, the landscape, the topography is unbelievable. And the snow, Oh my God, I haven’t seen snow in like forever!”

Over a four-decade career in Hollywood, Saquella has performed with a who’s who of acting greats. “Kurt Russell, Jack Warden, Jodie Foster, Ed Asner, Tom Bosley, Mariette Hartley, George Segal,” he said of his many co-stars. “Burt Reynolds became a good friend of mine. Burt and I, we hung out for many years. Robert Loggia, Charles Durning, Raquel Welch. I got to work with Phyllis Diller. I did a great scene with Phyllis! I worked with them all. I’ve met some. I’ve hung out with some. Charlie Sheen and Richard Grieco and I, and it was another guy that was on Melrose Place called James Cappy – or his real name is James Wilder. We always hung out every Monday night to play poker. Even as Travolta would come over and his wife would come over. We’d play poker on Monday night. I met a lot of people.”

Saquella’s new movie “Dream Round” is about a golfer who must overcome tragedy. “My family and I – my wife tells me that I need to follow my dreams. We have enough money saved up, go out and be a pro golfer because when I was younger I could’ve played golf, but I decided to raise a family. So they’re killed on Christmas Eve in a car crash and I don’t follow my dreams. And 15 years later I’m living in a trailer park in Arizona and somehow a ghost comes and wakes me up and tells me I’ve got to start playing golf again. A 10-year-old little girl, my neighbor, and a waitress – all three of them – get me motivated to play golf again. And I have to beat the actor Richard Grieco from ’21 Jump Street.’ I have to beat him to get into the prequalify to get me into the Arizona Open. So it’s a real cute sports comedy golf film. It’s not just golf, it’s heartfelt and it’s funny.”

After his visit home, Saquella will begin filming a new movie with Mel Gibson.

