FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the area’s most popular arts festivals returns this weekend.

The 45th annual Fairport Canal Days will take place from June 3 through June 5.

The weekend’s festivities will kick off Friday with a Chicken BBQ event from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Fairport Junction Festival Site (Liftbridge Lane East). The first evening of the festival will feature food, a commemorative poster signing by artist Lorraine Staunch, and live musical performances by the Eastman Jazz orchestra and Allegro! Party Band.

The art festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature nearly 150 art vendors from a wide variety of disciplines, including

Woodworking

Textiles

Pottery

Ceramics

Photography

Mixed media

Metal

Jewelry

Glass

Drawing

Painting

Graphics

Decorative painting

Edible consumable crafts

Non-edible consumable crafts

Click here for a full list of art vendors at this year’s festival.

Come hungry — Canal Days will feature dozens of food vendors at different sites throughout the festival grounds. Click here for a full list of food vendors.

Returning in 2022 for the seventh year, Canal Nights keeps the fun going after the art vendors wind down on Saturday, June 4. This year’s performers include 8 Days a Week (Beatles music) and The Regular Crowd (Billy Joel music). Tickets for Canal Nights cost $10 and are available now for purchase online.

Canal Nights is far from the only music offering as well. Four different stages will feature music throughout the festival hours on both weekend days. Click here for a full lineup of musicians performing at this year’s Canal Days.

Also back this year is the popular Duck Race, to benefit the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association. It costs $5 per duck or five ducks for $20, for a grand prize of $1,000, with other cash prizes for victorious ducks of $500, $250, and $100.

The duck race will take place Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. on the lift bridge.

For more information on this year’s Canal Days, click here.