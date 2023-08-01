ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 53rd Annual Puerto Rican Festival returns Thursday through Saturday at the Innovative Field VIP parking lot.

The event brings three days of live music, food, cultural events, celebrity guests, and much more.

One of the organizers, Orlando Ortiz, was a guest this morning on Sunrise.

He says about 25,000 people show up to celebrate each year for what is the longest-running cultural festival in the county.

“You start seeing it in the streets with the flags and just the pride,” Ortiz added. “In Puerto Rico, every town has their own festival throughout the year so to resemble that here people really embrace it.”

Admission is free for day one Thursday. For more details on tickets for Friday and Saturday night as well as the lineup of performers check out this story.