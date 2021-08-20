Everyone can be all in for the All In Brass Band this Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The All In Brass Band is used to supporting fundraisers, but never one quite like this!

Sunday at 75 Stutson Street in Rochester the All In Music Fest will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Proceeds will benefit youth music programs at All In Music Inc. and the Charlotte Community Association.

Tom Allen, President, and Chairman of the All In Brass Band discussed the fundraiser Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It is to benefit the All In Brass Band, All In Music, Inc., and also to benefit the Charlotte Community Association, and just bring people into the Charlotte area,” Allen said. “A big part of it, though, is our organization – the All In Brass Band – made up of youth from 12 on up with musical mentors in the sections. The kids in our group play at community events and charity events. They learn about the causes. We’ve done dozens of fundraisers for other people. We’ve just never done anything for ourselves. We’re kind of in a tough spot. We’ve had a couple of years without having appearances and the kind of things that help us that come with appearances.”

Get ready to enjoy some amazing music. “It’s a great indoor-outdoor festival environment,” said Allen. “There’s a great stage inside with air conditioning and a rain or shine stage outside. You’ll hear the All In Brass Band. You’ll hear a great rock group called The Dawgs outside, a party band – one of the best in town – called Different Every Time, a great rockin’ cool country group called Sticks and Stones. That’s all from one until five inside and outside. At six o’clock, a separate ticket, one of the legends of Rochester, saxophone-playing Jimmy Highsmith is doing a showcase event. It’s all part of the fundraiser. And I do have some breaking news for you. The whole show is going to kick off at one o’clock with Harmonica Pete Dupre. This is the first time I’m saying this publically. Harmonica Pete is in for the All In Music Festival!”

Lawn chairs are welcome. There will also be Basket Raffles and a 50/50 drawing. For a link to tickets and more information about the event, visit allinmusic.org.