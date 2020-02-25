Equestrian Center makes its first maple syrup

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A therapeutic equestrian center boiled their first ever pot of maple syrup on Wednesday.

Equicenter Inc. offers horseback riding and other therapeutic services.

The center invited the public to get warm by a fire and make some sugary goodness leaving those walking away smelling of fire and maple.

“I’ve been making maple syrup for over 40 years down in South Bristol,” Maple Syrup Coordinator John Ingle said. “I do it the old fashioned way with the buckets and the spouts, the outdoor fire — the whole routine.”

Officials from the center said the event is just the first of many and they hope to make it an annual tradition.

“Everybody’s enjoying the experience and learning from it. When we’re done burning 40 or 50 gallons of sap to one gallon of syrup, we’ll have some exciting product to enjoy and share.”