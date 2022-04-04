ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster Thomas High School will present “Little Shop of Horrors” with performances on April 7-9.

Artistic Director Brenda Nitsch and Thomas senior Jake Groff discussed the show Monday during News 8 at Noon.

For Nitsch, this will be her final show after 31 years in music education, the last 21 of which have been at Webster Thomas High School.

“Well ‘Little Shop’ is an iconic rock musical and it’s super high-energy and has great musical numbers that everybody is going to know,” she said. “It’s just one of those shows that are not super-deep. It’s just a lot of fun so it’s going to be a great way to go out for sure.”

The students are ready to send her out in style. “Mrs. Nitsch is our favorite teacher – definitely at this school because she is in a unique situation,” explained Groff. “We have had her all four years of high school so we’ve gotten to know her and she’s gotten to know us. She’s always there for us. We always chill out in her room and hang out with her. We feel like we can talk to her.”

The comfort translates into some amazing performances on the stage. “I am really looking forward to it,” Groff said of the Spring Musical. “I think this show is really well developed. It’s in a really good place. It’s going to be really, really fun. I’m really excited for the audience to see the characters that we’ve developed, the songs that we’ve worked so hard on, the dances, the blocking – all of it. It’s going to be really, really good.”

Asked to reflect on her work with students through the years, Nitsch said, “You just have to believe in the students and they always come through. You just give them the opportunity, give them the space, and they will shine. At the end of the day, it’s more about what they can do and what they believe in and we just give them the tools. That’s been amazing. Every single show that I’ve been a part of – seeing the final product and looking at those kids knowing where they started and then seeing them on stage it’s just incredible. I really can’t take credit. It’s just giving them the tools and then they shine. They just need people to believe in them.”

For tickets and more information about “Little Shop of Horrors” visit websterthomasplayers.com.