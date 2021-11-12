Empire Comic Fest returns to JCC Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second Empire Comic Book Fest is happening this Saturday all day at the JCC. The festival is for comic book lovers to exchange comics, and dig through crates to find old and new stories. It’s free to attend, and runs from 10am-5pm.

Attendees can also meet their special guest, Jim Shooter, who worked with Stan Lee at Marvel Comics.

The four creators, all comic book lovers, discussed what they wanted the festival to look like.

“We wanted to make sure that there were comic books, enough comic books, at this comic book show,” said Jim Wheaton, a locally-based comic book artist and one of the organizers of the festival. “A lot of shows call themselves comic book shows, and I go and there’s very few comic books. I also wanted to have veteran creators.”

The organizers say that there will also be food and coffee available; until supplies run out.