ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music in Rochester will present “Visual Music 4.0: An Evening of World-Premiere Film and Music Collaborations” this Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 in Kilbourn Hall at Eastman Theatre.

This will be an in-person performance with a live stream option as well.

Eastman School of Music Beal Institute Director Mark Watters discussed the program Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s an opportunity to play a lot of different styles of music and a wonderful challenge for the musicians and the conductors,” Watters said. “I’ve got a couple of pieces on the program including a classic, silent era Disney short called ‘Alice’s Little Parade’ from 1925. Then I’m also performing something quite a bit later – a video game score that I did, based upon ‘Coraline.’ It was a very popular book by Neil Gamin and a popular movie. We’re going to present a great score from a documentary that was funded by the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum back in 2019 that commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch. It was a very dramatic presentation that was done on the Washington Mall with images shot onto the Washington Monument and giant screens there in the Mall. This is the first time the music has ever been performed outside of that event so this is very special for us. And then another colleague on the faculty here at Eastman Dave Rivello, a wonderful jazz arranger, is performing a jazz piece that he wrote to accompany a local dance ensemble ‘Biodance’ – a very talented dance ensemble. So it’s a really varied program with a little bit of everything.”

Performing the music will be the Empire Film and Media Ensemble – a group of students Watters called the best of the best at Eastman. “They are and this is a really unique ensemble. This is a student-run organization. It was actually created before I got here and there’s so much enthusiasm here at the school for film music and media music that the students just created this on their own and it’s been going on for several years. And I have to say it had an impact on my wanting to come here when I was interviewing. I felt like a school that had this much enthusiasm about film music – I gotta be there.”

This performance is part of the Centennial celebration at the Eastman School of Music. For more information, visit esm.rochester.edu.