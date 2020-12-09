Eastman School of Music creates unique virtual opera

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman Opera Theatre at the Eastman School of Music will present the virtual opera “Our Voices: Immersive Composer Collaborations” with online premieres December 16-20.

Lindsay Warren Baker, Eastman Opera Instructor and a Director for one of the performances, discussed the unique collaboration Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So with a pandemic going on we were thinking of ways to provide the students with some sort of singing, theatrical opera experience this fall but also meet the requirements of the school and safety,” explained Warren Baker. “So our Artistic Director Steven Daigle came up with the idea to invite six composers to join and meet and work with the students and for the whole team to collaborate together to create some curated song cycles. It’ll be six individual performances presented over five days streamed. We created a festival!”

The performances will originate from Kilbourn Hall at Eastman Theatre. “Our fall opera usually takes place in Kilbourn Hall,” Warren Baker said. “All of the songs were for piano or an additional instrument and singer so our fantastic collaborative pianists pre-recorded all of the songs and then the students were able to perform them in the theatre, on the set, in costume, and unmasked.”

Warren Baker said if you want to have the experience of an opening night you can tune in for each performance at a specific date and time. If you can’t catch all of them or want to go back and see them again, all six performances will be available online after December 20. “The other exciting thing is that each performance is followed by a conversation with the composer and one of the members of the artistic team.”

“Our Voices” represents a fully immersed creative, collaborative journey. “Our students are doing an incredible job of finding ways to continue their craft, their education, and their artistry through this time,” said Warren Baker. “I’m really proud of the work that the school has done to make it possible for the students to do that but even with that they’ve had to do a lot of things in an untraditional way in their ensembles singing spaced apart, 12 feet apiece, in masks – all these sorts of things. So it’s really exciting for them to be able to have actually performed these in a more traditional way even though the audience wasn’t present with them at the time. I think it was a rewarding experience for everyone involved. It gave the students the opportunity to participate in the creation of the piece from beginning to end. They were integral to the conversations with the creative team. The designers were influenced by what the students had to say about their vision of the music and the pieces and so it really was a wonderful collaboration, I think, for everyone involved.”

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.: “The Greatest Liberty” with selected arias by Anthony Davis

Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.: "Heart Melodies" by Ricky Ian Gordon

Friday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.: "I Shall Not Live in Vain", the music of Lori Laitman

Saturday, December 19 at 2 p.m.: "This World Within Me", with selections from Songs from the Uproar by Missy Mazzoli

Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.: "The Journey Towards Freedom," with selected songs and arias by Ben Moore

Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m.: "The Journey to Here," with songs by Errollyn Wallen

To register for the performances or learn more about “Our Voices” visit esm.rochester.edu.