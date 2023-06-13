The series ranges from world music, to jazz, to classical, and live to screen performances. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music unveiled its “Eastman Presents” concert series for 2023-2024. The series is curated by Mike Stefiuk, Director of Concert Operations.

The series, which ranges from world music, to jazz, to classical, and live to screen performances, is presented in five categories:

Kilbourn Concert Series

Eastman Piano Series

Eastman-Ranlet Series

Barbara B. Smith World Music Series

Kodak Hall Series

“We now embark on the journey into our next century of presenting the world’s greatest music and continuing to be a beacon in the Rochester community for engaging in the arts,” Stefiuk said in a statement. “Like all past seasons, this year’s lineup has something for everyone, and I can’t wait to welcome our audiences back in the fall.”

The school adds these concerts not only show off world-class talent, but Eastman’s world-renowned concert halls. Faculty concerts, as well as additional dates, will be added.

Dan’s highlights:

Vijay Iyer Trio Feat. Linda May Han Oh and Jeremy Dutton Kilbourn Concert Series Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Lady Blackbird Kilbourn Concert Series Thursday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m .

Special Performance: Ying Quartet w. Xavier Foley, double bass Eastman-Ranlet Series in Kilbourn Hall Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“La La Land” in Concert Kodak Hall Series Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.



You can get tickets and check out the full lineup here.