ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday Eastman School of Music’s Black Student Union is presenting a Black History month recital called “Sounds of History.”

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Kilbourn Hall, and is free to the public. Last year the event was virtual, though this year it is also live-streamed. The concert will feature music predominately written by Black composers, and will be performed by Black students and faculty at Eastman.

The show also features Eastman alumna and violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins as a special guest artist, who will both be playing and giving a masterclass.

It will feature classical, spiritual, and contemporary music. Eastman and its students say it’s a chance to engage with the community.

“They’re going to be able to educate an audience about some repertoire that the audience may not know about,” said Crystal Sellers Battle, Eastman’s Associate Dean of Equity and Inclusion, in the George Walker Center for Equity and Inclusion in Music at the school. The center was dedicated in 2022. “I think is a real excitement for students… being able to take on the role of sharing their skill and their abilities, and be able to educate a large audience.”

“If there’s one takeaway I want from this concert is that I want the community to know is that they are welcome to this concert,” said Alexis Prescott, a second-year master’s student at Eastman, and member of the Black Student Union. “It’s free of charge, there’s no financial barriers, I want people to come and feel like all of their tastes are represented because we have a diverse array of music to offer.”