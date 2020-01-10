East and Alexander’s 1st ever Sober Bar Crawl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Downtown Rochester’s East End district is known for its nightlife entertainment options, with plenty of bars, clubs and restaurants, but this Friday night the neighborhood and a few of its businesses are taking a different approach.

Its the first-ever East and Alexander Sober Bar Crawl and it’s happening from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. The event will be 100% alcohol free and all adults 18 and older are welcome to participate, although tickets are limited.

Check-in is at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center at 5:30 p.m. From there, sober bar crawlers will go to:

POP ROC (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Locals Only (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Brass Bar and Lounge (9 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Axes and Ales (10 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Riot Room (11 p.m. to 12 a.m.)

Each participating location will not serve alcohol for their designated hour. Instead they will serve specialty mocktails, specials on food, and more.

Attendees will also get a choice of a custom T-shirt printed on demand.

Tickets are available online.