ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday in Rochester is a free event, meant to give musicians and concert-goers the information they need to protect their hearing.

“Ears & Beers” is put on at the Bug Jar on Monroe Avenue and is a collaborative event between Rochester Hearing & Speech, the Bug Jar, DUTCH Creatives’ Collaborative, and more.

It starts at 4:30 p.m. with a low-key lecture by audiologist — and musician — Dr. Gregory Horton. The lecture covers anatomy, hearing disorders caused by damage, preventative measures, how to use in-ears and monitor wedges effectively, and more.

After that, Dr. Horton and his team will sell high-fidelity earplugs, and will make custom molds, should someone want custom-fitted earplugs or in-ear monitors.

Rochester/Nashville artist Grace Serene will also give a performance.

“This lecture is designed to empower musicians, music lovers, and people who work in the entertainment industry,” Dr. Horton in an interview in News 8’s Studio B. “If you’re around a lot of life music, this is a good lecture for you.”

He said that the music industry is not regulated for volume. So that means that shows can be dangerously loud.

“Most live bands, after about 15 minutes, you would be hitting the level that noise that OSHA would say that you’re at risk for hearing loss,” Dr. Horton added.

But a key is not just volume. A lot of these shows, he says, hit the dangerous mark of 100 decibels. But any loud sound over time, what he described as a dosage, can put someone at risk for hearing loss.

That means musicians of all genres — from folk, to metal, even to classical — can be at risk for hearing loss; not to mention concert-goes.

While Dr. Horton hopes everyone who can, does come to the event, there’s a simple takeaway:

Wear earplugs at shows, and get “high fidelity” plugs if you can. He says there are many quality brands at reasonable prices.

“You’re listening at a safe level, but you can still hear everything really well,” he said.