ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, CMAC, a large performing arts venue in Canandaigua, announced that Duran Duran will be performing on September 3.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m. Bastile and Nile Rogers & Chic will be opening the show. This performance at CMAC is part of their fall “Future Past” Northern American tour.

Tickets go on sale February 16 at 10 a.m.