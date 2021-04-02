Dryden Theatre reopens with a new curtain and screening dedicated to Jack Garner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than a year in the dark, the screen at the Dryden Theatre will light up once again Friday with a screening of Citizen Kane.

The theatre has been closed since December 2019. It originally closed during the renovation and creation of the George Eastman Museum’s Tischer Visitor Center, and stayed closed during the whole pandemic.

The theatre’s reopening weekend begins on Friday April 2, with a screening of Orson Welles’ masterpiece. A screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window will follow on April 3. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

With a new curtain dedicated to the late Jack Garner, the @DrydenTheatre is opening back up tonight with a sold out screening of Citizen Kane.



Limited capacity of course, but they’re digging into their own collection to showcase some of Jack’s favorite movies to start. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/nJclK7HgRj — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) April 2, 2021

Tickets must be bought in advance, using online ticketing, which the Dryden didn’t have before the pademic. They are available through this link.

Masking will be required, and social distancing measures — including spacing out chairs between parties and alternating rows — will be in effect.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for each screening. No one will be allowed in after the movie has begun.

The Dryden Theatre plans to hold screenings 4 days each week after the opening weekend. April and May programming features a tribute to the late Jack Garner, who died in 2020.

“But it’s so great seing a community come together over a singular person, and to honor a legacy,” say Jared Cane, the curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden Theatre. “That always gets me, when people are recognized for their work over a long period of time. I think he would be absolutely thrilled. We still have those seats up in the balcony where he liked to sit, and get his leg room.”

More information is available at the Dryden Theatre website.