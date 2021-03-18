Dryden Theatre announces reopening with ‘Citizen Kane’ screening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After more than a year in the dark, the screen at the Dryden Theatre will light up once again next month, with a screening of Citizen Kane.

The theatre’s reopening weekend begins on Friday April 2, with a screening of Orson Welles’ masterpiece. A screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window will follow on April 3. Both screenings begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets must be bought in advance. They are available through this link.

These will be the first screenings at the Dryden Theatre in more than a year. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in effect.

Only 100 tickets will be sold for each screening. No one will be allowed in after the movie has begun.

The Dryden Theatre plans to hold screenings 4 days each week after the opening weekend. April and May programming features a tribute to the late Jack Garner, who died in 2020.

More information is available at the Dryden Theatre website.