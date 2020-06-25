Live Now
Drive thru job fair held at the Catholic Family Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, the Catholic Family Center held a drive thru job fair on Wednesday.

The event was the center’s answer to connecting people on the hunt for jobs, with openings in their shelters, treatment programs and other positions during the pandemic.

Socially distant interviews were held on site from people’s cars. Ashley Evans, who works with human resources at the center, said they are looking for people who want to help the community.

“We are talking about service jobs, social workers, case mangers, people that are helping in our community with our vulnerable populations .”

If you missed the event, you can still get a list of all the jobs available at the Catholic Family Center’s website.

