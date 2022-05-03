ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At a press conference Rochester Tuesday, local leaders announced eight new events in downtown Rochester. The series is called “Downtown Definitely Events.” The events are set to begin in June and will last until December.

The goal of this project is to bring the community together, provide residents fun experiences throughout the city, as well as help to bring more money downtown. Mayor Malik Evans says these events starting in the summer and spanning throughout the year is just what the city needs after the pandemic.

“This downtown partnership that we are creating – this bid that we are creating – is long overdue,” Evans said. “I always talk about putting Rochester in the upper echelon of U.S. cities belongs. This is going to help us to be able to do that.”

The events are produced by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, and the president of RDDC — Heidi Zimmer-Meyer — put the financial benefit into perspective.

“All of the events under the Downtown Definitely banner will grow a more appealing street-level experience and support the unprecedented levels of investment down here – over $2.5 billion since 2000,” Zimmer-Meyer said. “If you haven’t been lately, we invite you to see the new downtown, embrace our beloved festivals, and sample some of these new and exciting events and activities.”

They also unveiled the “Activate Spaces Program.” RCCD says it will support community-based activities in 2022. The only requirement is that the events need to be open to the public and free. Anyone can apply here now.

Full event lineup:

Midday Bash at Parcel 5 (free)

Wednesday, June 8 – 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 14 – 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 11 – 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7 – 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midday Bash offers a quick and delicious food and drink option during the week for people working, living, or visiting downtown Rochester. Midday Bash will feature various food trucks, stretches led by Vault fitness studio, live musical performances, games, prizes, and more.

RPO Under the Stars at Parcel 5 (free)

Friday, July 8 – 6 to 10 p.m.

Come enjoy an evening of music under the stars with the renowned Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. For the first time since 2018, the full Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Center City for a free outdoor concert! The music of film composers like John Williams has transported us beyond our imagination and to new worlds through heart-pounding adventures. Join Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik for an evening featuring music from some of the most iconic films of the 20th century. Food and drinks are available for purchase. Bring blankets or chairs. Limited seating will also be available. RPO Under the Stars is produced in partnership with the City of Rochester.

Window Walk (free)

Season 1 – July to September

Season 2 – November to December

Window Walk is a series of seasonal, temporary window-based murals and art created by local artists to help enhance the vibrancy on the streets of downtown Rochester. The installation spaces will be street-facing windows in buildings located in downtown Rochester’s East End and Midtown districts. Downtown Definitely Window Walk is a paid opportunity for participating artists. Artists are invited to apply now to participate by visiting RochesterDowntown.com.

Movies with a Downtown View at MLK Park, ROC City Skatepark (free)

Friday, Jul 15 – 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, August 5 – 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, August 26 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Downtown Definitely is bringing back this popular summer event for three nights this summer. All screenings are free and family-friendly. As a partner, Foodlink will be offering free snacks for the first 200 attendees. Popcorn, ice cream, and other classic movie concession items will be available for purchase. Movies with a Downtown View is produced in partnership with the City of Rochester and the Washington Square Community Association.

Market Place at Parcel 5

Saturday, July 30 – Noon to 5 p.m.

Makers of clothing, jewelry, textiles, and more will come together to delight and unite shoppers. Take advantage of creation stations where attendees can learn directly from creators and business owners on how to make what they specialize in. Resource and informational booths will also be on-hand along with food, music, and other fun activities! Vendor fees are from $25 to $50, applications are open.

Eat Up Roc in Downtown Rochester

Thursday, September 8 – Sunday, September 18

A new interpretation of restaurant week, Eat Up Roc will include all food and beverage businesses in the downtown Rochester neighborhood who will be invited to present a unique dish or drink based on a theme to be announced at a later date. Additionally, customers who purchase from these businesses will have an opportunity to enter a contest to win great prizes. To qualify, customers will share their receipt with Downtown Definitely. More details will be announced closer to the event.

Fall Fest at Parcel 5 (free)

Saturday, October 1 – Noon -6 p.m.

The heart of downtown will become a destination for free Autumn festivities including carnival games, concessions, music, and a homecoming theme where students of all ages can come show their school spirit. Dance competitions and other live entertainment will take the stage. Fall Fest is being produced in partnership with the City of Rochester.

Lantern Parade from Liberty Pole to Roc Holiday Village (free)

Saturday, December 3

To add a new element of fun to the Liberty Pole Lighting and Roc Holiday Village’s opening weekend, community members will have an opportunity to visit various Rochester businesses to make their own festive lanterns. Carry your lit creation and participate in the popular holiday parade to mark the opening of Roc Holiday Village.